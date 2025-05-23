GFPS employees celebrated for service

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Great Falls Public Schools hosted its longevity celebration and presented awards to recognize long-time and retiring staff.

Here is a list of the staff members receiving recognition:

Longevity Awards

25 years

Dannelle Aklestad Dyke, Wendi Baune, Jessica Cape, Joel Carlson, Jolene Derosa, Colette Getten, Blaine Goosen, Sandy Harrington, Mike Henneberg, Jodi Hicks, Amy Hollenback, Hoppy Hopkins, Anna Horton, Shantell Hutchinson, Lindsey Johnson, Matt Krahe, Kimberly Kumm, Leia Lins, Jackie Mainwaring, Nicole Matoon, Rhonda McGaugh, Suzi Ohlsen, Rachel O’Neill, Mike O’Rourke, Amber Pedersen, Heidi Rieger, Jeff Rieger, Kimberly Sangray, Gareth Schoenthal, April Senger, Jeremy Smith, Michelle Streeks, Anna Studencki, Chad Sunchild, Christi Virts

30 years

Carla Arnott, John Cislo, Sharon Fox, Beckie Frisbee, Terri Gordillo, Tony Hering, Mary Langendorff, Michelle Payton, Kurtis Shepherd, Teresa Sprague

35 years

Merilee Bauch, John Hasner, Pat Johnson, Russell Jones, Kerry Keating Albrecht, Laurie Kessner, Brenda Lowry, Mary Lou Plovanic

40 years

Jean Smith, Michelle Stubbs

Honored Retirees

Jeffrey Agamenoni, Carla Arnott, Sara Barker, Wendi Baune, Suzanne Bedwell, Darren Brown, Michelle Brown, Lynette Copp, Adrianne Culliton, Joan Dailey, Paul Diemert, Suzie Doughty, Colette Getten, Kathy Goodman, Blaine Goosen, Terri Gordillo, Carey Hamrick, David Hogan, Theresa Jones, Cindy Kenczka, Laurie Kessner, Jan Lovec, Brenda Lowry, Carie Magers, Teri Mahaffey, Pamela Margaris, Charlotte Marlowe-Brown, Rhonda McGaugh, David Myles, Holly Neibauer, Brian Patrick, Tina Price, Dawn Reitz, Lindy Scally, Steven Skaer, Jean Smith, Teresa Sprague, Christy Stevens, Bob Stingley, Ashley Tait, Dale Taylor, Karen Thornton, Kathryn VanTighem, Jennifer Volkmar, Patrick Volkmar, April Wavra, Michael West, Diana Winters, Susan Woyth, Mark Yaeger

Outgoing GFPS Board Trustee Mark Finnicum also received special acknowledgement for his service.



One of the recipients was Paris Gibson Education Center custodian Patrick Johnson.

At Paris, students graduate with the ringing of a bell. but through the halls, a different chorus rings out: Students saying hello to special-needs custodian Patrick Johnson.

Johnson said, “Yeah, the kids know me!"

Johnson has been at this job for 35 years, longer than any current student has been alive, and is a staple in the Paris Gibson community.

Bee Czifro, a junior at Paris, said, “Pat was actually the first person to talk to me when I went for my interview.”

Czifro talks to Pat almost every day: “We are vending machine buddies, we pick out each other’s food.”

One of Czifro’s favorite things about Pat is his constant positivity.

She noted, “He always comes in with a smile, asking us if he's going to see us throughout the week.”

It is only fitting that Pat will even take part in Czifro’s final moments at the school.

Czifro said, “I chose Pat to be one of my small bell-ringers. He's made an impact, and as I always say, we’re best buds.”

But first, Pat will get to be honored himself.

Yenta Jaques, principal at Paris Gibson, said “Everybody loves him - staff, students - he’s a huge part of our Paris community.”

An award fitting for this school celebrity who is so much more than just a custodian.

The heart and soul of this school that he so dearly loves, and a school that loves him just as much.