GREAT FALLS — The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art celebrated the extraordinary talents and resilience of young artists on Friday, during the annual Zach Culliton Merit of Distinction award ceremony. This year, two students were recognized simultaneously: fourth grader Cruz Ferderer and CMR senior Ren Barrett.

WATCH:

GFPS students honored at Paris Gibson Square

Since 2008, the award has honored students within Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) who demonstrate exceptional artistic talent and the ability to overcome personal challenges. The award is named in memory of Zach Culliton, a former student known for his passion for the arts who passed away due to complications from muscular dystrophy.

“This award is about celebrating those who have faced obstacles—be they physical, emotional, or personal—and have shown resilience in overcoming them,” said Adrienne Culliton, sister to Zach.

As part of the ceremony, a student art exhibition was held, showcasing works from students of all ages. There was much excitement as students and families viewed the artwork displayed throughout the museum. “There’s nothing better than watching a kid walk into this museum and go, ‘There’s my piece,’” remarked Dusty Molyneaux, Fine Arts Supervisor for GFPS. “It’s really fun.”

Cruz Ferderer was recognized for his kindness and talent. His teacher explained that Cruz is known for his supportive nature: “I knew right away I was going to choose Cruz because he's always just been such a kind student to everyone around him," she said.

Cruz expressed his joy in receiving the award, saying, “I like drawing, and people at my school think I'm good at it. Miss Bishop told me, and I was amazed that I got it.”

Ren Barrett, has spent the last four years honing her artistic skills with the guidance of her teacher, Tess Jacobs, who appreciates the impact she has had on Ren’s growth. “She’s kind of like a grandma to me at this point. She pushes me all the time to do so much,” Ren shared. Art has helped her become more open and confident, transforming her personality.

Both students will have their names added to a plaque permanently displayed at the museum, joining 17 other deserving recipients recognized for their artistic accomplishments and resilience.

The Zach Culliton Merit of Distinction award continues to inspire future generations of artists, shining a light on the importance of creativity in overcoming life's challenges. As the event concluded, attendees left with a renewed appreciation for the power of art and the remarkable resilience of young individuals in the Great Falls community.

For more information about the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art and future events, please visit https://www.the-square.org.

