Give Great Falls week is underway, running from April 26th to May 2nd, and opening up new ways for community members to support local nonprofits. Organized by the Great Falls Area Community Foundation, this annual event began in 2019 and has continued to grow, with 71 participating organizations this year—up from 63 in 2025.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

'Give Great Falls' connects non-profits and donors

The event’s mission is to foster a culture of giving in Great Falls by making it easy for donors to discover and support causes that matter most to them, whether it’s the environment, education, healthcare, or childcare.

Through the “shopping cart” feature on the donation platform, supporters can give to as many organizations as they want with a single transaction, with a minimum donation of just $10 per charity.

Sarah Cawley, chair of the Great Falls Area Community Foundation, believes the event offers more than just a way to donate. “The whole point of it is why you might have an interaction with a new organization. You might learn something new and walk away with maybe a volunteer gig or, an idea of what the community is looking for or what the community needs are,” she said.

This year’s event will feature a free Nonprofit Showcase on Monday, April 27th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue).

More than 50 of the 71 registered nonprofits will be present, giving residents a chance to meet organizations face-to-face, enter prize drawings—including a $500 Scheels gift card—and learn about local needs and volunteer opportunities.

There will be incentive activities, including the “Stars of the Showcase,” where visitors who engage with at least ten organizations can enter to win a variety of baskets donated by participating groups.

Give Great Falls is made possible by several sponsors, including TDS Cares, Montana Renewable, Calumet, Northwestern Energy, the Newberry, and United Way of Cascade County.

The Community Foundation encourages everyone to come out, connect, and be part of building a stronger Great Falls—today and in the future.

For more information, click here to visit the website.