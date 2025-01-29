GREAT FALLS — January 26th through February 1st has been designated as Catholic Education Week and schools in Great Falls have a full slate of activities planned.

Great Falls Catholic schools set for annual fundraiser

The week will culminate Saturday evening at the Mansfield Convention Center with a major fundraiser for the the three Catholic schools in Great Falls.

The 'Lumen Christi', or 'Light of Christ' event, benefits Great Falls Central Catholic High School, and Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Spirit Catholic K-8 schools.

In addition to fellowship, attendees can enjoy a dinner from Clark and Lewie's, live and silent auctions, a dessert dash and more.

An organizer says Catholic education enrollment numbers are going up and the fundraiser is a great way to support all of the Electric City's Catholic schools.

"It's really important that we all come together and just really support Catholic education in Great Falls, because each of the schools has something unique to offer," said Meghan Cosgrove, Director of Advancement for Great Falls Catholic Schools. "Together we can continue to educate the whole child. And I think that that's the most important thing for our schools in Great Falls."

The event begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by reaching out to Cosgrove by e-mail at mcosgrove@greatfallscentral.org or by logging on to any of the schools websites.