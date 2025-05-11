Great Falls College hosted its 2025 commencement ceremony at the Montana ExpoPark on Saturday, May 10th, celebrating the achievements of 262 graduates.

Some of those graduates received more than one degree, with this year’s class earning 311 degrees and certificates in total.

VIDEO FROM THE GRADUATION AND THE EAGLE FEATHER CEREMONY:

Great Falls College celebrates 2025 graduates

Sixty students graduated with high honors, which requires a GPA of 3.75 or above.

Among the graduates were 18 dual-enrolled high school students, four of which earned their Associates degrees, one month before graduating from high school.

During the ceremony, Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools and Montana University System Regent Heather Hoyer gave the Commencement Address.

The ceremony also highlighted that a large number of graduates completed their programs while working full time jobs and taking care of their families.

Indigenous students at Great Falls College participated in a special eagle feather ceremony prior to their commencement, honoring their academic achievements through a significant cultural tradition.

In Native American culture, receiving an eagle feather carries great weight and honor. Historically, tribes of the Great Plains would give these feathers, called coups, to recognize toughness and bravery on the battlefield.

Today, these same feathers acknowledge achievements in other areas, such as completing an education.

Great Falls College began this tradition for its Native students in 2019.

"Knowledge Keeper" Dugan Coburn led the ceremony, where each student is called to the front alongside family members and stands atop a bison pelt rug.

The students are smudged with feathers from a golden eagle before receiving their own adorned eagle feather and a blessing from the Knowledge Keeper.

Students then wore their feathers during the commencement ceremony. Coburn says the procedure is a great way to demonstrate success and establish role models for other Native Americans wishing to pursue an education.

