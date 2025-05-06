Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) conducted their annual wildland urban interface training in areas most susceptible to wildland fires to prepare for grass fires that may threaten residential areas.

The training focused on teaching personnel how to use their equipment efficiently when vegetation catches fire and how to defend residential areas and structures from spreading flames.

Great Falls Fire Rescue conducts wildland-urban interface training

GFFR Captain Devon Hagen explained, "We have the equipment. I mean, to put fire out, you need water. We have the ability to carry water, we have the ability to take the water out of the pump and put it on to the fire, it's just a different way of doing it. And it's not necessarily as efficient. That's why we're working out here today to make to figure out how we can make it as efficient as possible with what we have."

Most of GFFR's equipment is designed for structure defense, requiring specialized training for wildland scenarios.

The training was done in the vicinity of Fox Farm Road and 45th Street SW, where residents allowed GFFR to train on their properties.

Firefighters utilized their brush truck for perimeter control, which is equipped with a smaller, lightweight hose for better movement.

This annual training is critical for allowing GFFR to hone their skills and train on realistic scenarios to be prepared for a variety of grass and wildland fires they see each year.