Great Falls health organizations earn Community Choice Awards

The Great Falls Clinic has been crowned the winner in several 2024 Community Choice Award categories – highlighting their healthcare services and commitment to the area.

Great Falls Clinic wins several community choice awards

Hosted every year by the USA Today Network, the awards highlight businesses and services that make an impact in the city. The Clinic was a finalist in several health care sectors of the awards but was voted number 1 in both the family practice and hospital categories.

For the facility, it’s more than just an award, it’s a testament to meeting the demands in Central Montana.

“That was really exciting,” said Samantha Kaupish, the Clinic’s Marketing And Professional Services Director. “it feels great that the community continues to recognize us for our quality care, our patient centered focus. And so, by just coming here alone, that shows that they appreciate and value us, but then also going that extra mile by voting for us is really neat too.”

In November of 2023, the Clinic finished the hospital expansion that increased their capacity, adding more inpatient and ICU beds, labs, and an increase to the facility’s ability to serve the Electric City. The clinic says that there is a commitment to continue building up their services.

Samantha explained, “To get to this place, the community had to get us here now that the hospitals completed the hospital project to start now we can focus more on actually building up the service lines that we want to build.”

The Great Falls Clinic Hospital isn’t the only local healthcare institution recognized by the Community Choice Awards.

Benefis Health System earned three awards, earning the title as number one in the Medical Supply Store Category for their Community Care, number one in the Physical Therapy Clinic category for Benefis Physical Therapy, and the Pediatric Clinic Category for the Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center.

These wins in both institutions highlight exceptional healthcare services in the area and a commitment to set the standard for medical excellence in Great Falls.