Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center announces closure

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center has announced it is dissolving, bringing an end to a community organization that operated as a hub for support, connection, and inclusion.

The Center, which relied entirely on donations and grants and did not receive tax funding, offered support groups, events, and a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. It most recently operated in the Times Square building in downtown Great Falls.

In a written statement released this week, the Center’s board of directors cited safety concerns, internal conflict, and declining participation as reasons for the decision. The board said it could no longer operate effectively after what it described as a recent influx of internal attacks that caused fear and anxiety for board members.

Angela Stringer, the manager of the Times Square building, said the Center was a positive presence during its time there.

“They were great to have here,” Stringer said. “They were respectful and courteous to everybody. It was a really nice environment.”

Stringer said she saw people coming in for events and described the Center as a welcoming place.

“I think it was just a safe place for a lot of people to come,” she said. “They made it welcoming to everybody.”

In its statement, the board acknowledged the closure is painful, but said it has also seen the LGBTQ+ community growing outside of the Center in other inclusive spaces around the city. The board emphasized that while the physical space is closing, the community itself remains.

Below is the full statement released by the board:

To our dearest community, It is with great sadness that we must announce the dissolution of The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center.



We have put a lot of ourselves into The Center: time, energy, tears, and joy. Unfortunately, there has been a recent influx of attacks from within our community on The Center, which has caused fear and anxiety for the board members, and can no longer be ignored. We cannot operate effectively under these conditions, nor would we wish anybody else to have to.



Financially, any remaining funds under the Center’s name will be distributed to Helping Hands and The Friends of the Library to continue to provide good for our community.



We will leave you with a little hope: within the last year, we have witnessed very little need for the Center. Attendance and interaction with our events has been minimal, if not altogether non-existent. We have, however, seen the community grow outside the Center in inclusive spaces around the city. The Center may be going away, but the community is still here. Hope to see you all out and proud in the wild.



With love,The Board of Directors

Some business owners and community members say the closure creates an opportunity to rethink how LGBTQ+ support is organized in Great Falls.

Matt Pipinich, one of the owners of Luna Coffee Bar and a former interim president of the LGBTQ+ Center, said the organization helped many people over the years but also struggled with inconsistency tied to leadership changes.

“It’s been an organization that has struggled depending upon leadership,” Pipinich said. “That inconsistency can unfortunately cause some harm. Now is the time to have an honest conversation about how we restructure within our community to better support people.”

Pipinich said while the Center’s closure is sad, he sees it as a chance to decentralize resources and strengthen multiple community spaces rather than relying on a single organization.

“The community is still here and there are still resources available,” he said. “This is an opportunity to shift support out to multiple organizations and groups that are helping the LGBTQ+ community.”

Pipinich pointed to places like Luna Coffee Bar and online groups such as Open Definition as examples of inclusive spaces that already exist, with more programs and groups developing.

Josh Hughes, president and lead game designer at Attitudes Entertainment Company and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said he appreciated the Center’s efforts, particularly its focus on education and outreach.

Hughes said his main involvement came when he was invited to speak to youth about being asexual and aromantic, a lesser-known part of the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

“That would have been really helpful to me when I was younger,” Hughes said. “To hear someone say, ‘You’re not broken. It’s okay that your brain works differently.’”

While Hughes said the Center was an important resource, he was encouraged by the board’s message that community support extends beyond a single building.

“Just because the Center is closing doesn’t mean there aren’t resources available,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of allyship in Great Falls, both within the LGBTQ+ community and outside of it.”

Hughes said he hopes the conversation sparked by the closure leads to greater understanding and connection.

“A real sense of community comes from listening and treating people with dignity and respect,” he said.

The board has not announced plans for a replacement organization but encouraged community members to continue supporting inclusive spaces throughout Great Falls.