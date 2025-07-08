Great Falls library director plans to resign later this year

The Great Falls Public Library Board said in a news release on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, that Library Director Susie McIntyre has submitted her resignation, effective December 27, 2025.

McIntyre has agreed to assist with onboarding and training for the incoming director as requested by the Library Board.

"I appreciate the opportunity provided to me to lead this wonderful organization," said McIntyre in the news release. "From purchasing the new Bookmobile to joining the Montana Shared Catalog to expanding Library hours and programs, I'm so proud of all that we have accomplished together."

Library Board Chair Whitney Olson said, "We are incredibly proud of Susie's work as our Library Director. Her vision and commitment have transformed our library into a stronger, more accessible resource for our community. The improvements she championed—from infrastructure upgrades to expanded services—will benefit Great Falls residents for years to come."

The Library Board will work with the City of Great Falls’ Human Resources Department to begin the search process for McIntyre's successor in the coming weeks.

McIntyre will continue to serve as Library Director until the new director is in place.

