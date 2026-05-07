GREAT FALLS — More than 100 graduating seniors received scholarship support from the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation at its annual scholarship celebration. The event brings together students and the donors who support them.

"This is such a great event for all of our donors and our students to be recognized tonight. All the great work that the students have done all year round. It's just such a fun evening to have those two get together and really celebrate the successes," said executive director of the GFPS Foundation Katelyn Marsik.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Public Schools Foundation celebrates scholarship recipients

Great Falls High School senior Karina Swartz received the George and Kathleen Tracy Memorial Scholarship — one of dozens of scholarships awarded during the evening's celebration.

"I'm going to be attending a program called Core School Program here in Great Falls. It's going to be helping with my tuition there. I'm going to be majoring in elementary ed to become an elementary teacher. So it'll be going towards that," said Swartz.

Donor and Great Falls resident Nancy Getten said students pursuing careers in education are becoming increasingly rare, making applicants like Swartz stand out.

"Sadly, not a lot of the young people are choosing to go into education nowadays as a profession. And so when we get applications from young people that want to be a teacher, it's exciting and we just are really proud of them for taking the time to look into it," said Getten.

For Swartz, the scholarship represents both financial support and a confidence boost as she prepares for her future career.

"I really appreciate them choosing me out of all the other applicants. It really means a lot," said Swartz.

"In turn, we're investing in the students. So by investing in our students, it's just going to allow the students to be able to continue on and contribute to be successful. And then again, hopefully stick around our community and be working professionals some day," said Marsik.