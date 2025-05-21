High school students pull their share of noxious weeds

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, approximately 100 high school students spent some time at Giant Springs State Park to learn about invasive species, and pull their share of spotted knapweed.

ANEESA COOMER REPORTS - WATCH:

Great Falls students pull their share of noxious weeds

Spotted knapweed is one of the most widespread noxious weeds in the state. It infests 2 to 5 million acres statewide, suppressing the growth of native plants, and can infest pastures and hay fields.

The students went to pull spotted knapweed as part of the Pull Your Share Program in a high volume area where recreators could easily pick up seeds on their shoes or clothing, and spread them elsewhere.

Megan Hoyer, the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Invasive Species Education Coordinator, was on site to teach students about noxious weeds and other invasive species.

Megan Hoyer (MTN News photo)

Hoyer noted, “We're just working to keep them in check and to decrease their spread going further and further into those awesome Montana areas.”

Grace Woldtvedt, a senior at Great Falls High School, was one student pulling her share of spotted knapweed.

She says, “I really enjoy doing this. I think it's super important for just our lands out here. Some of it is small and easy to pull out, but it just goes to show some of these are so deeply rooted, which is why it's so hard to get rid of.”

Through the Pull Your Share Program, teachers adopt one area to bring students to pull weeds year after year. Spotted knapweed seeds can remain in the soil for up to seven years, so the same area needs to be targeted for a few years.

Dan Wilkins began the Pull Your Share Program in Great Falls nine years ago, and now works with schools all over the state organizing weed pulls.

He says one area near Sun River Canyon has already seen knapweed disappear due to the weed pulls, saying, “We can't even take a bus full of students there anymore because there isn't enough knapweed anymore.”

The particular area of Giant Springs where students were pulling weeds has been targeted for at least three years now, and Hoyer says progress is being made: “It's really cool that we can see along the trail in the past two areas, there's a lot less knapweed than the area that we're working on right now.”

However, there is still work to be done. Next time you’re out recreating, take a few minutes to pull your share, and make sure you're not transporting seeds on your shoes, vehicles, or pets.

Woldtvedt added “I walk along this trail all the time, and as long as we bring some gloves, it'd be pretty easy to stop and grab some whenever you see it.”