Historic Preservation Office unveils Christmas ornament for 2025

GREAT FALLS — The Historic Preservation Office's 2025 Christmas ornament has been released, this year featuring the Arvon Block in downtown Great Falls.

A news release says that the Arvon Block was built in 1890 by Robert Vaughn, who was the first to register a ranch in Choteau County (back when Choteau County extended all the way to the Canadian border).

After the death of his wife, Vaughn retired from ranching and moved to Great Falls.

He built the Arvon, which housed the Axtell Stables on the east side and a hotel on the west, and named it after his infant daughter Arvonia.

By the 21st century, the building was in poor condition, but was rehabilitated in 2013 and is now a landmark on the south side of downtown Great Falls.

The pewter ornaments, designed by local artist Sheree Nelson, are available for $20 at the Planning Department in the Civic Center as well as at The History Museum, the Great Falls Public Library, Cassiopeia Books, Dragonfly Dry Goods, and Mountain Colors Yarn.

Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.

Previous ornaments have celebrated historic resources including the 10th Street Bridge, Fort Shaw, Belt Theater, Great Falls Public Library, and CMR High School.