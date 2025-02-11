How rising egg costs are affecting this Great Falls restaurant

As the price of eggs nearly doubles, going from $0.23 an egg to around $0.53 per egg, local bakeries and breakfast spots are taking a hit. Wheat Montana, a bakery and deli in Great Falls, goes through an average of 450 dozen eggs per week, serving baked goods and breakfast dishes.

How rising egg costs are affecting restaurants

Manager Tyler Brown says, “I mean, everything around here is eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs. So it adds up fast, especially when it doubles that quickly.”

The business says the egg price increase has caused them to see a 16% decline in profits.

Brown says, “It's been a huge effect on our business. We've just been combating it by checking our waste, trying to fight the waste of the eggs, even when people are cooking at home I'm sure you know, you drop an egg. To us, that's $0.50, $0.60 every egg that we drop. We're just kind of eating it right now, hoping it comes back around."

Some franchises have already announced an increase in prices, like Waffle House, who recently added a temporary $0.50 egg surcharge to help offset costs.

However, Wheat Montana says they don’t want to put that cost on their customers and won’t raise their prices.

Wheat Montana manager Kim Schmidt explains, “We know that the customers, you know, they're going to the store and they're paying double the prices that they're used to paying. We don't want to raise that. We know what a hardship it is for them.”

Instead of increasing prices, the business is sticking through it, taking extra care to manage their waste and minimize in-house costs as much as possible.

According to the USDA, egg prices are expected to rise another 20% this year.