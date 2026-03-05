Katelyn Marsik takes the reins of Great Falls Public Schools Foundation

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation has a new executive director, with Katelyn Marsik stepping into the role this week.

Marsik noted, “I just started here on Monday, so day four and really diving in, learning a lot about the foundation and the great work that everyone’s been doing.”

She is no stranger to the community - she is a graduate of Great Falls High School and has spent much of her career working in education-focused nonprofits — including Big Brothers-Big Sisters and the University of Providence.

Marsik explained, “I’m from Great Falls, and just having that opportunity to serve our youth and our teachers is something that’s been very exciting for me. Every job that I’ve had here in Great Falls has really been wrapped around education. So just being a part of something so big and impactful has been something that drove me to this position. Just seeing the passion that the students have and the educators has been something that I’m very excited to work closely with and see what we can do for them."

The foundation helps support students and educators across the district through scholarships, classroom grants, and recognition programs.

Outgoing director Stephanie Becker says the organization’s mission — and momentum — will continue under new leadership: “There is no doubt in my mind that the foundation is going to continue doing what it’s doing now and continue to grow. And I have all the confidence in the world that Katelyn will be able to usher that next chapter in, and do that well. And I have all the confidence in the world in our staff."

Becker is staying on through the end of the month to help with the transition, giving Marsik time to learn the work already underway.

Marsik said, "I think right now it’s just learning a lot and taking it all in, and then just really getting to know people and getting out there and helping share the stories of the foundation.”

She says one of her early priorities will be building relationships in the community and helping more people understand how the foundation supports education in Great Falls.

