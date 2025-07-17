'Large police presence' along 10th Avenue South bridge

GREAT FALLS — There is a large police presence on and near the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South - Country Club Boulevard) in Great Falls.
The Great Falls Police Department said at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday that both westbound lanes are shut down.
The agency says that officers are working with Probation & Parole on "an incident that resulted in a collision."
There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured.
The GFPD asks:
- Move over for lights and siren
- Follow guidance of emergency personnel
- Be patient as traffic backs up
- Use a different route if possible
We will update you if we get more information.