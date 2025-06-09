Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls

'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)
Ashley Jaeger
'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)
'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)
'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)
'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)
Posted
and last updated

There is a large police presence at and near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street in Great Falls.

The incident reportedly began before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex, according to witnesses; one person said he heard at least one gunshot.

KRTV received the following message: "Something's going on at the apartments next to McDonald’s on 10th. Armored vehicle with armed personnel in middle of complex with gun pointed at end apartment closest to 10th. Side by Taco Bell is blocked off by police."

'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)

We have also seen reports that a flash-bang device has been used.

The Great Falls Police Department has not yet released any information about the incident.

We will update you as we get more information.

TRENDING
Person dies in Glacier National Park Charging grizzly bear shot near Seeley Lake Dog dies in Great Falls house fire Community remembers Tiffiney Niehoff

'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls (June 9, 2025)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App