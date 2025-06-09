'Large police presence' at incident in Great Falls

There is a large police presence at and near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street in Great Falls.

The incident reportedly began before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex, according to witnesses; one person said he heard at least one gunshot.

KRTV received the following message: "Something's going on at the apartments next to McDonald’s on 10th. Armored vehicle with armed personnel in middle of complex with gun pointed at end apartment closest to 10th. Side by Taco Bell is blocked off by police."

Zoey Reid

We have also seen reports that a flash-bang device has been used.

The Great Falls Police Department has not yet released any information about the incident.

We will update you as we get more information.