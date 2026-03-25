Live auction success caps 2026 Western Art Week

GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week has concluded, with the majority of artwork finding new homes following a successful live auction.

The C.M. Russell Museum hosted the Saturday night auction at the Heritage Inn, showcasing 150 pieces by contemporary artists and historical works by Charlie Russell.

Western Art Week 2026 wraps up

The highest-priced piece at the auction was an oil painting by Russell called "The Rattlesnake," which was worth $1.3 million.

Duane Braaten, executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, said the live auction was a success.

“The premier event on Saturday night really was the climax of, a wild weekend with the Russell pieces selling so well, along with all of the exciting works by today's best contemporary Western artists. There were a lot of highlights throughout the night and it was fun to be in the room,” Braaten said.