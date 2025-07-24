Neighborhood councils serve as link between residents and city government

Neighborhood councils play a crucial role in Great Falls' local government, serving as an essential connection between residents and city officials.

"We are elected officials for the city of Great Falls," said Sandra Guynn, chair of Neighborhood Council 4.

These councils work directly with locals and public officials to address community issues and concerns.

"We are the liaison between the residents and city government. And so, we meet with residents, we find out what, you know, some of their problems are," Guynn said.

While serving on a neighborhood council is technically a part-time commitment, it requires full-time engagement from its members.

"Most councils meet every month throughout the year. And depending upon what's on the agenda, maybe it's just a speaker, or maybe there is some sort of order of business that does involve city departments," Guynn said.

Neighborhood councils are an integral component of Great Falls governmental structure, despite some misconceptions about their importance.

"I think probably one of the misconceptions is that, oh, well, they're not important. You know, they're just advisory. They can't make decisions, but also wrong. I mean, every governing body needs advisors, and the city commission listens to us," Guynn said.

If there's something in your city that concerns you, it's likely already being discussed at neighborhood council meetings.

"People just don't attend, and they're missing out on so much because you learn what's going on and understanding what's going on just helps alleviate a lot of problems," Guynn said.

Guynn encourages residents to engage with their civic institutions and attend regular meetings.

"I'd like to just see more citizens get involved. And getting involved doesn't necessarily mean you have to go to a meeting and stand up and say something or have a problem, but just being there that you care enough, that you came to be involved and to learn," Guynn said.

