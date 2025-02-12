NeighborWorks helps families build their own homes in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Homeownership is a dream for many, but for some, it can feel out of reach. NeighborWorks Great Falls (NWGF) is changing that through its Owner-Built Homes program, which allows families to take an active role in constructing their own homes while building equity and community.

“I’m a homeowner. I get to build,” said Greg Schoby, a participant in the program.

Turning Dreams into Reality

For years, NWGF has provided the opportunity for families who might not otherwise afford a home to literally build their own future. Participants in the program commit to working alongside their neighbors to construct a set of homes together, gaining valuable skills in the process.

“My experience has been great. I never thought I would build my own house, ever,” Schoby said. “So being able to be a part of that and learn what’s entailed in building a house has been just miraculous.”

Schoby learned about the program from a friend and decided to apply. After a year-and-a-half wait, he was accepted.

A Community Effort

Families enter the program for many reasons—some want to escape high rent, others want a fresh start. For Schoby, the motivation was simple:

“Getting out of my brother’s basement.”

Construction Project Supervisor Kevin Mellinger emphasized the financial advantages the program offers.

“A lot of people can find a home, but they don’t have the money to get into the home with the down payment,” he explained. “Knowing that you’re the first person to move into a house gives you that extra motivation to come out here and do the work. This is your house.”

Hard Work with Big Rewards

The program requires a major time commitment, but participants say it’s well worth it.

“I would say on average, I’m out here about 20 hours a week,” Schoby said. “Every Wednesday, we are out here from 6 to 9, and then all day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.”

Mellinger highlighted the support the program receives from the broader community.

“We’re very, very fortunate out here that it’s not just the families doing the work. We have a lot of outside help from volunteers—whether it’s companies or just people who want to come out and see what it’s all about.”

Building More Than Just Homes

With each new build, more families achieve homeownership through their own hard work. Once the current group of homes is complete, NWGF will have helped 185 families move into homes of their own.

“This build alone has ten houses, so there’s ten of us families that get together and do all that,” Schoby said.

Beyond the financial and practical benefits, the experience is deeply personal for those involved.

“You’ve put your blood, sweat, and tears into everything,” Schoby said. “That’s been the biggest impact for me—knowing that I did this and was capable of doing something like this for me and my kiddo.”

Mellinger echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the program’s broader impact.

“It’s bigger than just these people out here,” he said. “The community has to buy in and really contribute to it as well.”

As for Schoby, the experience has been so fulfilling that it might even rival his career.

“Doing something like this is brand new, and I almost like it more than I do my real job.”

For more information, click here to visit the NWGF website.