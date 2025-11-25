Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls

No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls (November 24, 2025)
Great Falls Fire Rescue
No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls (November 24, 2025)
No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls (November 24, 2025)
Posted

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a mobile home on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 2010 River Drive North.

The agency said in a news release that it happened at about 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the mobile home, and made an interior attack into the residence where they encountered heavy smoke, high heat, and a fire in the kitchen.

They quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading throughout the mobile home.

The occupants of the mobile home were not inside at the time of the fire.

They had just returned home when they noticed smoke coming from the mobile home.

There was a bearded dragon lizard in the home at the time of the fire; he was found safe and unharmed.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, as the occupants were moving into the home and placed items on the stove top, which inadvertently got turned on.

TRENDING
Obituary: Tavi Lynn LaRoque Suspect faces homicide and other charges after crashing into house Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head; suspect dead Photographer captures wolf encounter in Yellowstone National Park

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App