No injuries in mobile home fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a mobile home on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 2010 River Drive North.

The agency said in a news release that it happened at about 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the mobile home, and made an interior attack into the residence where they encountered heavy smoke, high heat, and a fire in the kitchen.

They quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading throughout the mobile home.

The occupants of the mobile home were not inside at the time of the fire.

They had just returned home when they noticed smoke coming from the mobile home.

There was a bearded dragon lizard in the home at the time of the fire; he was found safe and unharmed.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, as the occupants were moving into the home and placed items on the stove top, which inadvertently got turned on.