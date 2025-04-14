Old Chicago opens in Great Falls with crowd and cheers

GREAT FALLS — It was still 30 minutes before the official opening, but the sidewalks were already bustling with excitement as dozens of people gathered outside the new Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom in Great Falls. With a ribbon-cutting, cheers from the crowd, and the irresistible promise of pizza, the latest addition to the Johnson Restaurant Group officially opened its doors.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom opens in Great Falls

A Warm Welcome and a Natural Fit

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Great Falls community,” said Mike Malmberg, Vice President of Operations for Johnson Restaurant Group. “We already had restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula — and this was really a natural fit for us.”

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce helped kick off the celebration, introducing franchise partner John Johnson, who joined local leaders in welcoming the long-anticipated restaurant to town.

More Than Just Pizza

While Old Chicago may be known for its deep-dish pies, the menu extends far beyond pizza.

“We’ve got 110 beers, 40 of them on tap — and about 30 of those are local craft beers,” Malmberg explained. “Our menu also includes burgers, salads, pastas, and a great variety of entrees.”

The restaurant brands itself as a "yes-taurant with a service-forward philosophy: “Don’t ask what the question is — if the answer is yes, find a way to make it happen.”

Free Pizza for a Year? Yes, Please

The first 100 people through the doors walked away with more than a meal — they each received coupons for free pizza for a year. The giveaway drew a sizable crowd eager to become the restaurant's first official customers.

Inside, the energy was high as staff prepped for their first full day of service, while outside, customers chatted over coffee, hungry and excited to see what the new Old Chicago had to offer.

Boosting the Local Economy

Beyond food and drink, Old Chicago is making a local economic impact, employing more than 70 people in Great Falls.

“We pay very, very well in the back of house, and of course the front of house staff earn great money in tips,” Malmberg said. “We’re proud to create good jobs in this community.”

Founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 1976, Old Chicago has become a staple in the casual dining space, with this newest location already feeling right at home in central Montana.

With good food, cold beer, and a strong commitment to local flavor and service, Old Chicago Great Falls is officially open for business — and if opening day is any indication, the community is hungry for it.

The Great Falls location is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. There are three other Old Chicago locations in Montana - Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Old Chicago is at 1101 Seventh Street South in Great Falls (former location of Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar); the phone number is 406-760-2025. Click here to check out the menu.