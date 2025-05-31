Paris Gibson Education Center hosts graduation ceremony (2025)

GREAT FALLS — Paris Gibson Education Center hosted its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 30, 2025.

WATCH:

Paris Gibson Education Center hosts graduation ceremony

The Paris Gibson Education center graduating class capped off their high school career with their annual commencement exercises. The class of 2025 has 125 graduates and most of them were on hand to receive their diplomas in front of friends, family, faculty and members of the Great Falls School Board.

As is tradition with the school, student speakers included a past graduate, Eli Goddard, a present graduate, Connor Riesinger, and a future graduate in Presley Hill.

Earlier in the day, the Career & College Readiness center hosted its graduation at the fairgrounds.

Great Falls High School and CMR High School will have graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Both events will be at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The Bison ceremony begins at 2pm, and the Rustlers ceremony begins at 6pm.