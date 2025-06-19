Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art names new director

GREAT FALLS — The Board of Directors of the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art announced on Thursday that Tracy Cosgrove has been hired as the museum’s new executive director, effective July 1, 2025.

Cosgrove succeeds Sarah Justice, who left in October 2024 to take on a new role as director of the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula.

A news release says that Cosgrove brings more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, with an accomplished background in arts administration, philanthropy, finance, and social justice.

Most recently Cosgrove served as Finance Director at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.

She previously spent a decade as Associate Director for Finance and Advancement at the Missoula Art Museum, and before that, served as Chief Operating Officer at Forward Montana.

Cosgrove’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Minnesota, and accounting studies at the University of Montana.

Her appointment follows an eight-month national search period which began in October 2024 and led by the museum’s Executive Director Search Committee.

“Paris Gibson Square Museum of Artis an exceptional cultural asset to the Great Falls community and the state of Montana, and its mission inspire and promote contemporary art is its great strength,” said Cosgrove in the news release. “I am both honored and privileged to join as its next Executive Director.”

Paris Gibson Square is located at 1400 First Avenue North in Great Falls.