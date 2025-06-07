Peace Place is hosting annual benefit fundraiser

Peace Place is hosting their annual benefit fundraiser on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 5:30 to 9:30pm.

The fundraiser includes a 1980s costume contest, singing, silent auction, raffles and more.

Learn more about Peace Place:

Peace Place: A Safe Haven for Families of Special Needs Children

All money raised will support Peace Place and their big kid summer program.

The event is at the The Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South), and there will burgers, chicken tenders, pizza, and more for sale.

Cost is $20; click here for tickets.

Peace Place offers care for children that have medical or neurodiverse needs from as young as one year old to eighteen.

“Peace Place is a magical place because it makes possibilities happen,” says Louisa Libertelli-Dunn, the organization’s director. “We provide hope to our families… We give them the break and the gift of time so that they can take care of themselves. So when they go back to caregiving, they have total focus on their kiddos.”

From the Peace Place website: