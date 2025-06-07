Peace Place is hosting annual benefit fundraiser

Peace Place is hosting their annual benefit fundraiser on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
The fundraiser includes a 1980s costume contest, singing, silent auction, raffles and more.
Learn more about Peace Place:
All money raised will support Peace Place and their big kid summer program.
The event is at the The Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South), and there will burgers, chicken tenders, pizza, and more for sale.
Cost is $20; click here for tickets.
Peace Place offers care for children that have medical or neurodiverse needs from as young as one year old to eighteen.
“Peace Place is a magical place because it makes possibilities happen,” says Louisa Libertelli-Dunn, the organization’s director. “We provide hope to our families… We give them the break and the gift of time so that they can take care of themselves. So when they go back to caregiving, they have total focus on their kiddos.”
From the Peace Place website:
Peace Place has been operational since 2011 and was initially a mission of the First Presbyterian Church. What started on a small-scale— only one respite session provided each week, has grown into 12 sessions provided each week: Morning Program (offered weekdays in the morning for our younger children, ages 0-5), After-School Program (offered after the school day for our school-age children), and now a Mid-Day Program (offered weekdays for children who are struggling to complete a full day of school or child care). And the best part– all our respite sessions are free to parents/caregivers!