Police investigate alleged 'domestic disturbance' in Great Falls

Officers responded to a residence along the 400 block of Third Avenue North at around 12:30 p.m.

A witness said they heard a gunshot.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was injured, nor the nature of the disturbance.

We will update you when we get more information.