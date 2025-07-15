Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outage hits parts of Great Falls (July 15, 2025)

A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Great Falls on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The outage appears to centered along 10th Avenue South and 32nd Street, and is affecting at least 1,558 customers as of 3:20 p.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

NorthWestern Energy says that crews are working to determine the cause of the outage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored, nor the suspected cause of the outage.

REMINDER: if traffic signals are not working, intersections must be treated as "all-ways stop."

