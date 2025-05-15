Proposed residential rehab facility draws big crowd at meeting

Dozens of residents were present at the Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment's public hearing on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to address a special permit application submitted for to establish to convert a home into a residential rehab facility in the Belview area.

The application was submitted by “Healing The Circle Lodge" with plans to buy the property to function as an inpatient chemical dependency facility with a maximum residency of 18 clients.

The application states: "The Applicant is requesting to have eighteen (18) residents max with a rotating staff of at least three (3) at all times. The residents will be contained to the Subject Property with the exception of support meetings or medical appointments."

According to the permit application, the facility will not place any advertising or signage outside, and has no plans to make any external changes to the home.

As the property is just outside city limits, the decision falls to the Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment, who held a public hearing on the matter Thursday morning.

The board first heard from advocates of the facility, including healthcare workers and those in recovery themselves, expressing the need Great Falls has for treatment options, especially with current options having months-long wait lists.

The Clinical Director of the proposed Healing the Circle location was also present, and addressed the concerned residents, saying, “I know it's very difficult to wrap your head around what it would look like to have people getting recovery in your community, I know that. I am here to tell you that since 2011, I have been in residential communities, just like the one we're proposing. I have not had any issues with residents causing issues. They are under strict supervision.”

Dozens of opponents, however, showed up to the meeting, made up of mostly residents in the neighborhood.

Generally, the facility itself was not opposed, with most opponents actually championing the facility coming to Great Falls. Many cited their concerns lie with the proposed location, arguing that the neighborhood is unsuited to support a facility of this kind, with no sidewalks, street lamps, or snow removal services, while others said it would disrupt their quiet neighborhood.

Ultimately, the County Zoning Board moved to recess their decision due to the application being incomplete.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy County Attorney Michele Lavine said, “I don't want the public, though, to feel like today was a waste of time. I think it was good that the applicant heard all of those comments and should consider how they will address all of those concerns and potential negative impacts with their supplemental information and how they would mitigate them, or if they would like to reconsider if this is the best place for their business.”

Healing The Circle Lodge may resubmit their application, at which time the board will make a decision.

(MAY 7, 2025) A Special Use Permit Application submitted to Cascade County to convert a home into a residential rehab facility has sparked some concerns from neighbors.

The application was submitted by “Healing the Circle Lodge" of Kalispell, with plans to purchase the property at 2601 Jasper Road in the Belview area to function as an inpatient chemical dependency facility.

Some community members have expressed concerns over the possible impacts the facility will have in the surrounding area.

Since the address falls just outside of city limits, the issue belongs to the Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment, who have received a flood of opposition to the facility from residents.

A list of citizens' comments submitted to the planning department can be seen by clicking here.

The county will host a public hearing on May 15th at 9am in Room 105 of the Courthouse Annex (325 Second Avenue North), or through Zoom via the County’s online calendar, to hear the community’s concerns and opinions.

Any interested person may appear and speak for or against the proposed Special Use Permit.

Public comment can also be emailed to meliason@cascadecountymt.gov.

Cascade County Planning & GIS Department interim director Gary Poore says the zoning board will take those concerns into consideration during their approval process.

He said, “The zoning board, they don't just willy-nilly decide on whether or not something should be approved. They have to take into consideration other factors as well, and that include inputs from the public as well as from the city county health department, so forth and so on. They will definitely take those into consideration before making a decision. They could put conditions on it as well based on inputs from the public.”

The City of Great Falls says that it has heard from residents, too, but pointed out that the property is not within city limits: "Since the proposed address is outside of the City limits of Great Falls, this topic falls under Cascade County’s purview, and questions, opinions, etc. will be best handled by the County."

The current property owner told MTN News that they have no comment at this time.