GREAT FALLS — A frightening scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Toby’s House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls after a vehicle crashed into the building, narrowly missing a room where children had been moments before.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

Repairs underway after car crashes into Toby's House Crisis Nursery

Thankfully, all children and staff made it out safely. Police say two vehicles were heading south on Fifth Street North when one driver made an unsafe lane change, forcing another vehicle off the road and into the nursery.

The Great Falls Police Department says two vehicles were southbound on Fifth Street North and a driver made an "unsafe lane change" that forced the other driver off the street and into the building.

The car drove up a deck, crashed through a plate glass window, and came to rest inside one of the building’s sleep and play rooms.

Toby’s House director Leesha Ford said the situation could have ended very differently, saying, “Typically, we might have a child in a crib right about here. The crib that was here was not occupied at the time, and it had another crib where we did have a child sleeping. We had a staff member in here and one of our infants in here, and she rescued the infant, got them out safely, and ensured that we had 911 called within seconds.”

Ford said staff acted immediately to get every child out of the building and into a designated safe space at a neighbor’s house.

That neighbor was Wendy Marquardt, who also serves as Toby’s House emergency contact. She says she heard the crash and ran outside. “It was the most horrific crash I’ve ever heard. Babies were crying, workers were crying,” she says. “When I saw the pumpkin in the front yard that was squashed flat, I thought, my gosh, this could have been one of the children. That was really scary. And then to see all the toys smashed and broken.”

Marquardt says she opened her home across the street to shelter the children and staff until parents arrived to take their kids home. “It didn’t take long before parents showed up and grabbed their children and just held them tight, knowing it could have been so much worse.”

According to reports, no one in either vehicle was seriously injured, and emergency responders arrived within minutes to secure the structure. The owner of the building and a construction crew stabilized the damaged wall within about 20 minutes so the vehicle could be removed safely.

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery provides short-term childcare and support for families in crisis. The nonprofit offers free emergency childcare for children up to age six, along with essential items like diapers, wipes, formula, and clothing.

While childcare services at the main facility are paused during repairs, staff continue to distribute supplies to families in need.

Ford said the crash, while terrifying, was a reminder of how important Toby’s House is for the community, and how fortunate everyone was that the outcome wasn’t worse. Ford says, “We were incredibly fortunate that everybody was safe. As horrific and as scary as this is, nobody was physically injured, including the drivers of either vehicle. It could have ended up much differently.”

She also said the response from the community has been overwhelming: “Everybody just came together and really made sure the kids were safe. Our neighbors were incredible, our staff were incredible, and the first responders were amazing. Within minutes they were here.”

Toby’s House hopes to have the damaged room repaired and reopened within a week. In the meantime, they’re partnering with Peace Place to temporarily care for some children offsite. Staff and volunteers, including airmen from Malmstrom Air Force Base, are helping clean out the damaged room and prepare for reconstruction.

Ford said this incident has strengthened their determination to move forward with plans for a new facility. Toby’s House recently secured land for a larger building at 201 Seventh Avenue South in Great Falls, which will allow them to serve more families and operate in a safer location.

Ford explains, “We’re on the right path to getting that new facility open and built. We’ve known for some time that the traffic pattern out here probably wasn’t the best for having kids, and this just confirms that.”

The new building will provide expanded space for childcare, family resources, and a secure outdoor play area. The organization is now fundraising for construction and accepting donations through its website.

“We are going to be needing to purchase some new things right now immediately for care,” Ford said. “That’s going to include some new mini cribs, additional resources, and things that we had to destroy just because of all the glass shards in them.”

Ford said she’s grateful for the community’s continued generosity and compassion. “We are still continuing to give out formula, so if anyone has any formula or diaper donations, I would say bring those in,” she says. “Our focus right now is making sure children and families stay supported while we work to rebuild.”

Despite the damage, Toby’s House continues to fulfill its mission, offering care, comfort, and safety to families in crisis. For more information on Toby's House Crisis Nursery, click here.

