Assessment underway of River's Edge Trail condition

River’s Edge Trail users may see some specially outfitted bicycles with digital cameras as the City of Great Falls begins a data collection project on the trail system.

Deputy Director of Great Falls Park and Recreation Jessica Compton says, “It just looks almost like a bike you might see in outer space, and you'll just see it going around and you'll just know that it's collecting data about our trail and all we're trying to do is just make our trail better and that the longevity is there for future generations to use.”

Contracted through Roadway Asset Services, the bikes are equipped with laser and radar technology to create an overall condition index study of the trail system.

The study began April 21st and will take approximately two weeks to cover all 20 miles of the paved trail sections.

Parks Manager for the City of Great Falls Kevin Vining says, “The radar helps kind of go through the subsurface and then locate any issues beneath the asphalt so that we can kind of identify areas that need maintenance the most. It helps us with our applications for grants either through local, state or federal resources.”

Funding for the study comes from federal transportation dollars designated only for planning purposes.

The data will help park and recreation with developing a timeline for future long term plans, such as replacing the asphalt trail with concrete to improve durability, pave more areas of the dirt trail, and expand it throughout the city.

Maintaining the 60 miles of the River’s Edge Trail system is a priority for the City, especially as they look to expand the trail and walkability through town.

Compton explains, “As we look to expand contact to our parks, additional neighborhoods, maybe additional dog legs of the trail, we're really providing that asset for people so they don't have to worry about how they are going to get somewhere, and it just makes it more fun to use the trail.”

If you have any questions or want more information, call Public Works Engineering at 406-771-1258.

