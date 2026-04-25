GREAT FALL — “We have nothing but authentic streetwear clothes, jewelry.” That’s how co-owner Devon Kamaka describes Rocky Mountain Kartel, the new shop turning heads in downtown Great Falls.

Since opening its doors in February, the shop has quickly become a destination for sneakerheads, collectors, and fashion fans looking for exclusive pieces and designer items.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Rocky Mountain Kartel offers streetwear culture in Great Falls

"The stuff that's already came in and out of here since we opened is crazy. I've had thousand-dollar shoes on the wall, and they've sold within days," says co-owner Tanner Vigil.

High-end deals and unique trades have given the store a buzz that’s rare for the local retail scene.

But Rocky Mountain Kartel is about more than shopping.

Kamaka, Vigil, and Guy Lamach say their goal is to create a space where culture and community can come together.

“We got a good vibe. They can just come in even if they don't buy up. You can just come chill with us,” Kamaka adds.

The owners have their sights set on growth, with talks of opening new locations in Helena and Billings.

With a focus on authentic style and a welcoming atmosphere, Rocky Mountain Kartel aims to make Great Falls a true hot spot for Montana streetwear.

The shop is at 16 Seventh Street South in downtown Great Falls.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.