The Rotary Club of Great Falls hosted its annual "shred-a-thon" on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Meadow Lark Country Club.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Rotary Club hosts annual 'shred-a-thon'

Each year, the Great Ralls Rotary Club teams up with Montana Business Archives to provide discounted shredding services. People brought their personal and confidential documents to be shredded.

Money from the event goes to the Rotary Club's international efforts to end polio. Once one of the most feared diseases in industrialized countries, polio is now only present in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rotary Club member Cari Yturri explained, “Rotary is an amazing international organization. They are apolitical, areligious, and they just try to always keep keep working on relationships and building trust and hopefully with that will we will eradicate polio throughout the world.”

The annual event usually raises between $3,000 and $4,000.