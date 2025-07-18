Salvation Army launches new mobile 'canteen' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls now has a new mobile canteen - similar to a food truck - that will be deployed during emergency situations such as severe weather, natural disasters, and humanitarian aid efforts, as well as community events.

A news release says that the vehicle is equipped with an oven, griddle, refrigerator, sinks, coffee maker, and microwave, and can serve more than 500 meals per day.

“Unfortunately, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters are becoming all too common. Thanks to the support of generous Montanans, we are very blessed to welcome an iconic Salvation Army canteen that will provide warm meals, cold drinks, and spiritual care to our neighbors in their darkest hours,” said Major Michael Halverson in the news release.

The agency noted that while it is based in Great Falls, the new canteen can be deployed throughout Montana, Idaho, Washington, or elsewhere as needed during disasters.

In addition to providing meal and beverage services, Salvation Army officers are trained to provide emotional and spiritual care during disasters.

A similar mobile canteen was also launched in Missoula this week.

Funding for the new canteens was provided by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. and private donors.