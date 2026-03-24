GREAT FALLS — Recently, Jolene Schalper joined an exclusive club. The Great Falls Development Alliance executive vice president was honored as the 40th Athena award winner.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Schalper joins exclusive women's leadership club

Joined by previous winners, Schalper was recognized by the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce as a female community leader who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full potential.

Schalper says it's humbling to be in the company of 39 other powerful female leaders and looks at the award as a great responsibility.

"It's more of an assignment of, okay, you can join us, but we have to do more. So there's always more to do in Great Falls," said Schalper. "I'm really excited to be part of a really awesome group of women that, are behind the scenes, working hard every day to make Great Falls an awesome place."

Another group of Central Montana female entrepreneurs will be honored on April 16th at 5:00 p.m. when the GFDA hosts the 15th annual Fire Within Awards at the Newberry in downtown Great Falls.

For registration information, click here.

