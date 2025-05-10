Singers wanted for Peace Place's singing competition fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — Do you have award-winning vocal ability? Peace Place is holding auditions for their third annual Singing Competition Fundraiser.

Peace Place offers care for children that have medical or neurodiverse needs from as young as one year old to eighteen.

Their three-hour sessions are free to families, and teach children positive social interaction, learning skills, and to self-regulate their emotions.

The proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward the addition of a new summer program that will offer Peace Place kids seven weeks of structured activity over summer break, making sure they don’t lose the skills they’ve been working on.

Peace Place director Lousia Libertelli-Dunn says, “There is no designated special-needs seven, eight week program for our children right here in Great Falls. They lose skills. Our kids don't just, the first day of school, jump in ready to go. It's a new environment, a change of routine, it's a lot of differences. So, some of them take about a month to catch up.”

Auditions are now open for the singing competition.

Ten singers will be chosen and the first place winner will receive a $500 grand prize.

Email events@peaceplacegf.com, or call Peace Place at 406-642-0235 to find out how to submit your audition.

Auditions close May 16th, and the fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 7th at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls). For tickets, click here.

