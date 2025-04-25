Slithering into Great Falls: Big Sky Reptile Expo

GREAT FALLS — Some slithering — and crawling — friends are making their way to Great Falls for a unique hands-on experience at the Big Sky Reptile Expo.

James Dvorak, the man behind the expo, introduced several critters during a sneak peek visit to KRTV on Friday, including Vinny’s blue beauty snake, a Utah banded Gila monster, and a pattern diamondback terrapin.

Dvorak highlighted the terrapin as “super chill” and perfect for pet owners, while also showing off adorable baby Gigi skinks, which he described as “cheeky little monkeys.”

“These animals are just fascinating,” Dvorak said. “The Gila monster, for example, is venomous but incredibly cool, and the terrapins are native to the U.S. and make amazing pets.”

The event will feature a variety of animals and supplies, with breeders traveling from across Montana and as far as California. Local vendors will also be on hand.

Families will want to catch the "James the Jungle Kid's" shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., offering kids the chance to hold, touch, and even snap pictures with the reptiles.

“It’s a really good time,” Dvorak said. “The kids love it, and we poke a little fun at the parents too. It’s all about making those memories.”

For reptile lovers and curious visitors alike, the Big Sky Reptile Expo promises a wild and unforgettable experience.

The Big Sky Reptile Expo will be at Great Falls High School on Saturday, April 26, with general admission starting at 10 a.m.

Admission is $10 adults; $5 for kids age 5-10; children 4 and under are free.

Click here to visit the event website.