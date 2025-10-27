GREAT FALLS — Screams, laughter, and flashing lights are filling a field on the east side of Great Falls as the Sparkettes of Montana hosts their annual Trail Of Terror.

Every October, the baton team transforms the field into a haunted trail packed with spooky scenes, jump scares, and plenty of community spirit.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Sparkettes of Montana host annual 'Trail Of Terror'

This year, organizers say it’s been their biggest turnout yet.

“It's our biggest fundraiser that we do throughout our entire year,” explained Brianna Klinker, the Sparkettes head coach. “Our first night last year, we only put eight people through it. This year I think we did about 120 our first night, which is amazing.”

The event also brought in dozens of volunteers from parents and baton twirlers to makeup artists and students looking to give a good scare.

MTN News

“I've heard this year is better than last year, which is always wonderful. There's always surprises,” said Kinker.

Klinker said, “We appreciate the support from the community and if there’s anyone who wants to try out baton, we offer plenty of classes for all ages and skill levels. Give it a try.”

You can catch the nonprofit organization dazzling in parades around the state during the summer, and at baton and dance competitions through the year.

The Trail Of Terror will be frightening guests on Friday, October 31, and Saturday November 1, from 7 pm through 11 pm. The trail is located at 47th Street and 13th Avenue South.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $60 for five people.

You can visit the Sparkettes Facebook page here for more information and how to connect.

MORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Scream At Centene is once again hosting its annual haunted house. The annual event transforms Voyagers Stadium at 1015 25th Street North into a nightmare-inducing haunted house. Dates are October 17-18; 24-25; 30-31, from 7pm to 11pm. Admission is $10; get $1 off with a canned-food donation.

Grim Tales Walking Tour: Take a walk on the grim side and hear true, terrible, and chilling tales from Great Falls’ past. October 28 at the History Museum (422 Second Street South). Ashleigh McCann will guide you through the actual locations of the most haunting stories downtown Great Falls has to offer. Both popular and less-known local lore, including the unknown backstories of incidents you may have already heard, will be shared. This tour will be after dark and will discuss death, murder, suicide, and prostitution. Members: $8, Non-members: $10 Call 406-452-3462 or visit the museum to register. Paid registration is required for this tour by 5:00pm, October 28.

Halloween Fair: Free - open to the public and families are encouraged! October 29 from 5pm to 7pm at Chowen Springs Park (801 17th Street South) in Great Falls. All ages welcome, come play some games, win prizes and treats. Come meet some of Argo's biggest athletes and enjoy some fun. Costumes are encouraged but not required! Children who are six years of age or younger need to be accompanied by an adult. This is a great opportunity to meet some new people in the community! Hope to see you there. The event is being organized by officers with the Great Falls Police Department. For more information, call 406-453-4311.

Downtown Trick Or Treating: Join us in Downtown Great Falls on Friday, October 31st from 3:00pm to 5:00pm to celebrate Halloween with our annual Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat! Look for the flyer in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue N and 1st Avenue S. Be sure to add the Great Falls Public Library, the Great Falls Chamber, and the Times Square building to your list of stops!

Parade Of The Dead: This fall, the veil between the living and the departed grows thin on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join us downtown on November 1 from 5pm to 6pm for El Desfile de los Muertos, brought to you by Jesse's Montanasada and Midnight Fistfight, a hauntingly beautiful parade that honors tradition while transforming Great Falls into a city of spirits for one unforgettable night. The procession will wind through the heart of downtown with flickering candles, skeletal figures, painted faces, and shadowy silhouettes, calling back ancestors and stories long past. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and other frights along the parade route. Click here for more information.

