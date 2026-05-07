Great Falls residents will have a chance to help stock the shelves at the Great Falls Community Food Bank this weekend during the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns to Great Falls

The nationwide event, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, will be Saturday, May 9, 2026. Community members can participate by leaving bags of non-perishable food donations next to their mailboxes before mail delivery.

Items like canned vegetables, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, and other shelf-stable foods are especially needed.

Kim Langemo, president of National Letter Carriers Branch 650 in Great Falls, said participating is simple.

“Whoever wants to donate can put everything outside their mailbox,” Langemo said. “Either a letter carrier or a volunteer from the food drive, or one of our volunteers will come by and pick it up, and that's it. That's all they have to do. And we take care of the rest.”

The food collected during the drive will benefit the Great Falls Community Food Bank, which says the event plays a critical role in helping meet demand during the summer months.

“This is like, the 33rd consecutive year for the letter carriers food drive,” said Great Falls Community Food Bank Executive Director Shaun Tatarka.

Tatarka said the drive helps the food bank prepare for a seasonal slowdown in donations while the need for assistance remains high.

“We always like to say that hunger doesn't take a vacation,” Tatarka said. “And while we're all out enjoying the nice weather in Montana … we forget about the people that are still in need.”

Organizers say the drive has struggled to rebound in recent years following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are optimistic about this year’s turnout.

“I feel confident that this weekend we can reach our goal of 15,000 pounds,” Tatarka said.

The event also relies heavily on volunteers to help collect and transport donations throughout the city.

“The letter carriers simply can't do it by themselves,” Tatarka said. “So we have about 40 to 50 volunteers.”

Langemo said volunteers and carriers will be collecting donations throughout the morning, with organizers encouraging residents to leave food out before noon.

“Hopefully it's a really good year and people are feeling charitable,” Langemo said.

According to organizers, all donated food stays local and supports families in the Great Falls area.

