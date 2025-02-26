In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on Starbase Montana, which celebrated a significant milestone in Great Falls on Tuesday, February 25, 2025:
Starbase Montana celebrates milestone in Great Falls
Starbase Montana provided the following information in a news release:
STARBASE Montana, a premier youth outreach program for the Department of Defense, hit a milestone this month by serving 30,000 students since opening in 2007. While there are over 90 DoD STARBASE sites across the US and its territories, Montana is home to two; STARBASE Fort Harrison in Helena (est. 2007), and STARBASE Great Falls at the 1200th Airlift Wing (est. 2011). The STARBASE Montana program is administered by the Montana Department of Military Affairs, led by the Montana Adjutant General, MG John ‘Pete’ Hronek. Every 5th grade class in the Helena and Great Falls school district visit their local STARBASE classroom for 5 days of exciting science, technology, engineering, arts/design, and mathematics (STEAM) instruction.
“This takes up our entire school year since each school district has upwards of 30 5th grade classes,” STARBASE Montana Director, Kara Bates Tangedal explains. “In addition, we provide STEAM outreach, an afterschool program called STARBASE Advanced for middle school students, and summer camps. We serve about 2,000 Montana youth each year. We regularly survey graduating 12th grade students in Great Falls and Helena, and 30% of students who attended STARBASE credit STARBASE as the reason they plan to pursue a STEM career. We owe our success to our STARBASE instructors and our school and community partners. They truly make STARBASE the special and impactful program it is.”
DoD STARBASE was brought to Montana by retired Colonel, Michael Stone, who worked in the same area in the Department of Defense for Reserve Affairs as the Director of the DoD STARBASE program, Mr. Ernie Gonzales.
“Mr. Gonzales and I became very good friends. In 2007, he called the Adjutant General of Montana and stated that he had funding for a program in Montana. STARBASE Fort Harrison was fortunate to hit the deck running with Montana Science Teacher of the Year, Jon Runnalls, and Karla Williams from the Helena school district. Working with the Adjutant General’s staff, especially Mrs. Karen Revious, got this program up and running.”
When asked about STARBASE Great Falls, COL Stone said, “The Great Falls School District under direct supervision of Mrs. Ruth Uecker and her staffing of the program from within the district, was the best all-around decision we made. Mrs. Wendy Fechter was put in the Director role for Great Falls and proceeded to fine tune the program to where we are today. I am very proud of those two ladies for their caring and leadership for the program as well as the staff members from the district for that opportunity.”
The current Director of STARBASE Fort Harrison, Kaylee Nathe, has been working at STARBASE since 2015, first as an instructor, and now Director. “Each day I have had the privilege of guiding young minds through hands-on STEAM experiences, igniting their curiosity and sparking their passion for learning. Every student who has experienced STARBASE has the potential to shape the future, and it has truly been rewarding making an impact on the lives of each student who has come through the doors at STARBASE. STARBASE Fort Harrison cannot wait to continue enriching the lives of students for years to come!”