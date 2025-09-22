Street project planned near Carter Park

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that it has a contract with United Materials of Great Falls, Inc. for a street reconstruction project.

The construction activity will occur between September 22nd, 2025 and November 21st, 2025.

It will require full road closures on 4th St S (between 6th Ave S and 7th Ave S), as well as 6th Ave S and 7th Ave S (from 3rd St S to 4th St S).

During the construction period 4th St S, 6th Ave S, and 7th Ave S at Carter Park will be closed to all traffic. Business access on 3rd St S will remain open.

The contractor will provide barricades, cones, and closure signs in the area of construction.

For more information, please contact Amanda Brownlee, Senior Civil Engineer, at 406-455-8122.