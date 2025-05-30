As summer approaches, families in Great Falls have exciting opportunities to keep their children engaged and learning through summer camps.

Brianna Juneau reports on some camp options:

Summer camps coming up in Great Falls

“I think it's really important for our very young people, especially our young artists, to really get a chance to expand their creativity during the time,” said Tim Luoma, the education director at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

The theme this year among summer camps seems to be the same – get kids out and about and engaged. At the Paris Gibson Square museum, there’s an emphasis on letting kids stay creative during the summer months.

Luoma noted, “They get to take things home to mom and dad at the end of the week and really feel accomplished about the art they've created here. It's just a really nice space for them to be able to create and do something fun during the summer.”

The Paris Gibson Museum has been hosting summer kids camps for years, and spots are already starting to fill quickly.

Across town at one of Great Falls’ newest recreation centers, the Scheel’s Aim High Big Sky summer camp officially kicks off when school ends, and the push to get kids off screen and engaged doesn’t stop there.

“We've got a lot of organized activities, we've got a lot of organized events. Getting them out and about, getting them socialize so that they're not on screens is our goal,” explained Jessica Johnson, the events coordinator at the center.

Participating in summer camps like these offers children more than just entertainment. Research indicates that such programs can enhance self-esteem, independence, leadership, and social skills.

Johnson added, “You would think that it’s very the kids that we're raising today are very much similar to the kids that we were raising 20 years ago. We just they need people to show them how to enjoy the outdoors and how to enjoy all the activities that we got to enjoy as kids in.”

Here’s a look at several options in our community:

City of Great Falls Camp

The Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic and Recreation Center will host 10 weeks of themed camps for children entering 2nd through 5th grades. Campers engage in fieldtrips and crafts. Click here for more information.

Creative Camps

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art’s “Art through the Decades” summer camp offers a day filled with hands-on projects like clay bowl making, sculpture, painting, and other creative activities for students aged 2-6. 10 am to 3 pm. Summer classes for kids and adults are also available. Click here for more information.

Sports and STEM Camps

The Josh Huestis Basketball camp runs from June 9-12 from 9 to 3 pm - click here for details.

Montana Rush Soccer camp will take place from July 14th – 18th, offering half-day and full-day options for kids born between 2006 and 2021. Click here for details.

STARBASE Great Falls provides free STEM camps for military dependents in grades 2-8, with sessions in June. CLick here for details.

