Transmitter upgrade underway at KRTV

KRTV is launching a transmitter upgrade project that will enhance the viewing experience for Great Falls and regional residents who watch television using an antenna.

Tower update at KRTV

The station is in the early stages of changing its broadcast channel from Very High Frequency (VHF) to Ultra High Frequency (UHF), which will result in better reception for over-the-air viewers.

While the official change is still a few months away, crews have already begun work on the project, including installing new equipment on the existing transmission tower.

This upgrade will only affect viewers who watch KRTV using an antenna. People who receive the station through cable, satellite, or translator services will not need to take any action.

Viewers who receive the station over-the-air will need to re-scan their televisions once the change takes effect.

We will provide re-scanning reminders and tutorials both on air and online as the switch date approaches.

Thanks for watching KRTV!

