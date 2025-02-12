Vending machines in schools aim to spark kids' love of reading

GREAT FALLS — Instead of the usual chips and candy, students can find creativity, adventure, and imagination with the new book vending machines that are going into some schools within the Great Falls Public School district.

Sacajawea Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Wednesday, with their students more excited to read than ever before.

“They’re so excited to take them home, especially when they realize they do not have to bring them back, they are theirs to keep,” said Lindey Sellers, a PTA mom who initiated getting the machine for Sacajawea. “They're super excited; they want to know how to earn them, what they have to do to earn tokens and get books of their own, so I was excited to bring something here that was fun and also educational.”

With about 400 students at Sacajawea, the book vending machine ‘blast off’ will allow every student to take home at least one book, which they will be able to keep.

Ty Moore, the principal at Sacajawea, said, “It's been a big push around the district. I think there’s five in the district now, and hopefully we're going to get more. It's just another opportunity to get kids to read.”

“[The students] love to have to push a button and have things drop. And the only way they're going to be able to do that is by earning a token. So, they have to show positive behavior, they have to do a reading challenge, they have to earn a pride ticket by showing respect, in order to get the incentive that they want, which is a book of their very own,” said Sellers.

Not only are the students excited to get their hands on these new books, but they are also more motivated to behave well in class and show their peers respect, to earn those tokens.

“They walk past it [going to] lunch and from lunch every day, so they see it, they see the lights, they see, you know, all the things that are changing,” said Moore. “Really, it's going to be just ‘read more and more and more, and the more you read, the more you're going to get.’”

The vending machine was made possible through various fundraising efforts done by the students and their parents.

