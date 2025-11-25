GREAT FALLS — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of thankfulness and celebration, but for many families, the expense of ingredients and the pressure of preparing can make the occasion a big cause of stress. Sometimes the best answer is to let someone else handle the turkey.

Tracy's Diner has made this an annual holiday tradition.

"We've been doing the Thanksgiving meals, I want to say, for five years, but this could be, yeah, this will be our sixth, I believe," said Tracy's general manager Stacy Helman.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Want someone else to make Thanksgiving dinner?

The take-home Thanksgiving lunch originated during the COVID-19 epidemic, when takeout orders increased, and diners saw a chance to keep families fed while negotiating new hurdles. The lunch is now served every year as a practical, cost-effective choice for houses of all sizes.

“It's a nice pan of dinner. It feeds about 4 to 5 people. It comes with a choice of pumpkin or apple pie with that. And it will have dinner rolls, turkey, cranberry, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, that sort of thing,” Helman explained.

Customers can place an order online or call the restaurant directly. Meals are available for pickup on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving from 1 to 9 p.m. And, while the portions are great for a small gathering, many individuals order merely because they do not want to prepare.

"You don't want to make the turkey, mashed potatoes, and everything yourself; just come pick it up, and it'll be in a pan that you can reheat. "So it'll be ready for you the next day," Helman added.

But if you want a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day, the Great Falls Rescue Mission has you covered. Anyone in need of a Christmas dinner is welcome to stop by the men's shelter.

"So, 1 p.m. in our men's shelter, 326 Second Avenue South. We will serve individuals from the side door of our dining room. They just come right in. "They are welcome," said Carrie Matter, the Rescue Mission's Development Director.

Across the street, the women's shelter at 317 Second Avenue South will provide meals for women and families with children, including turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the customary fixings. With inflation and community need on the rise, the Mission anticipates a greater turnout.

“This year, we anticipate a greater need. So, I think we're going to double the amount of meals that will be provided. But over I would say over the last couple of decades, it's grown exponentially,” Matter said.

If you don't need a meal but still want to contribute, the Mission accepts baked pies, canned goods, bacon, and ground meats.

“Thank you for your support for all these years. Thank you for coming around us during this time and Thanksgiving. It's just incredible to watch the community in action,” Matter added.

