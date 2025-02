GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the the Weissman Hood Institute in Great Falls - formerly known as the McLaughlin Research Institute - celebrating National Science Day. The open house event is open to the public on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm at 1520 23rd Street South. For more information, call 406-454-6044.

Weissman Hood Institute celebrates National Science Day