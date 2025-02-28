GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports on an upcoming event that brings together yoga and - puppies!

Yoga classes in Great Falls aim to find homes for puppies

Harmony In The Falls Yoga is hosting two yoga sessions on Saturday, March 1, 2025, that will involve the famous "downward dog" position - literally! The sessions are at 12:30pm and 1:45pm, and will feature several adorable puppies that are available for adoption. The studio is at 105 Smelter Avenue NE, suite 116 (in the 2J's shopping building). For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-590-2853.