KRTV 5:30pm News - July 15, 2025

A summer rainstorm delivered nearly an inch of rainfall across parts of Central Montana this week, bringing a mix of outcomes for local farmers. For ranchers and hay producers, the moisture couldn’t have come at a better time. After weeks of dry weather, the rain is helping "green up" pastures and encouraging fresh hay growth.

A jury has awarded $11.2 million to Seraphina "Sera" Wilson, who was severely abused as an infant in 2009, leaving her blind and with traumatic brain injuries. The verdict was issued Monday in a case that dates back to February 2009, when Wilson was beaten by her father's live-in girlfriend, Alicia Hocter. The incident left Wilson, who was six months old at the time, with permanent blindness and a severe traumatic brain injury that requires full-time care.

The Great Falls City Commission is set to take up the issue of fireworks being sold and discharged in city limits. Calls for stricter rules have increased in recent days, following the death of an elderly woman in what was believed to be a fire that was caused by fireworks.

A chaplaincy program in the Montana Department of Justice is now up and running. According to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the agency has never had a chaplaincy program to provide spiritual support and comfort for their employees - but after a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, that has changed.