BLES addresses rumor; Leo Wagner is still missing

GREAT FALLS — The search continues for 26-year old Leo Wagner in Glacier County. Leo was last seen on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, near West Shore Road outside of St. Mary, and was wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a blue plaid short-sleeve button-up shirt.

The search has included several agencies, including the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, which in June sent a search team to assist by using side-scan sonar in the lake.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council in late July announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of Wagner.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services addressed a rumor that a body had been found. BLES said the rumor is not true: "Blackfeet Law Enforcement is aware of false reports of a body being found in the lower St. Mary lake. We would like to notify the public that this is false information."

In August, lower St. Mary Lake was closed to all public boats and watercraft for several days between the communities of Babb to the north and St. Mary to the south. The closure was ordered so that Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services could conduct a thorough search of the lake, according to a news release. In addition to the lake closure, the Chewing Black Bones boat dock on the northeast side of the lake was closed to the public on August 26 and August 27. Although not specifically stated in the news release, the closure was likely related to the ongoing search for Leo Wagner.

The lake was also closed for several days in June as law enforcement continued the search.

If you have any information about Wagner, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.