GREAT FALLS — The national Beef Checkoff has been in place since 1986, which is a one-dollar fee for each head of cattle sold. It goes to support research, marketing, and other beef endeavors. Now, there is Montana House Bill 119, which is suggesting a second, statewide Checkoff in Montana, which would fund the Montana Cattle Committee.

Bill sparks debate among Montana cattle ranchers

Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmer’s Union said, “This would add a dollar to all livestock that are being sold in Montana to each animal.”

Schweitzer’s main concern is that other states who have a state checkoff use the agencies that monitor the federal checkoff to manage it. Creating a new agency is unnecessary and a poor use of the money.

Schweitzer said, “First and foremost is that it creates a second bureaucracy that's not necessary.”

Casey Mott, Vice President of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation said, “It promotes beef but it… doesn't do so on a state level.”

Mott explains that this bill would simply be the first step, setting up a vote for cattle producers.

Mott said, “The producers themselves are going to vote whether they would like to have this committee”

Although one dollar sounds small, it would quickly add up.

Schweitzer said, “One dollar on any given year here in Montana would be about a million and a half to two million dollars collected.”

While the Farmers Union is concerned with the money going toward creating the Montana Cattle Committee, the Farm Bureau Federation says the money would be invaluable to research and promotion of Montana beef.

Motts said, “The research that we could do within the state would, would reap more return than a dollar per head.”

Another concern for the Farmers Union is the committee itself. The members would be nominated by cattle producers, but they would need to be appointed by the Governor.

Schweitzer said, “This checkoff creates a committee, a politically appointed committee by the governor.”

However, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation says that, because of the nomination process, the vote would be in the hands of the people.

Mott said, “This is going to be run by ranchers. It's not…run by the government. It's run by ranchers.”

Another important factor the Farm Bureau stressed is that you can opt out of the program altogether.

Mott said, “If you really don't want to participate, you can request a refund”

The Montana Farmers Union is not opposed to the idea of a state checkoff altogether. They just do not agree with the current writing of House Bill 119.

Schweitzer said, “We can only support one that's going to do it right.”

Both organizations suggesting reaching out to local legislators to voice your opinion on the bill.

House Bill 119 passed the House on January seventh. The next step is a hearing with the Senate Ag Committee, which has not yet been scheduled.