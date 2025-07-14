Montana Ag Network: Flower farm for son with Down syndrome brings joy to Montana community

MISSOULA — A flower farm that began as a mother's mission to help her son with Down syndrome has blossomed into a thriving business that brings joy to the entire community, including brides on their special day.

Montana Ag Network: Flower Farm

Hannah Johnson's wedding is just one day away, and her bridal vision for floral arrangements is coming to life thanks to Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm.

"They nailed it...so glad. I just kind of let them take the creative freedom, because I couldn't have imagined anything nicer," Johnson said.

The flower farm isn't just bringing dreams to life — it's changed the life of its helping hands too. Connor Barnard is the reason the flower farm exists today.

Jennifer Barnard created the flower farm as a way to provide work for Connor. The transition between school and adult life was not easy for Connor, who was born with Down syndrome and is mostly non-verbal.

"We just watched his light go out, we just watched him become depressed. We just knew that we had to do something," Barnard said.

What started as a mission to help her son has blossomed into a labor of love for all of Missoula to enjoy.

"We have had people on the farm and experience like it is really incredible to watch people light up," Barnard said.

But it's not just the guests — flowers look good on Connor too. He works at the flower farm weeding, planting seeds, and making flower arrangements.

"I wouldn't ever have thought that Connor would want to, you know, go out and harvest flowers because he wants to put an arrangement together, not because I need him to help me make bud vases," Barnard said.

After a five-year journey of quietly growing, Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm is now offering on-farm events for the summer including you-picks where customers tour the farm and pick out their favorite flowers to keep.

"I don't know, things just fell into place. It's a long story, but every little step, every little nuance, every little motivation or inspiration just kept leading us here to doing something with flowers. I can't even explain it. It's just really divine," Barnard said.

So when the customers or brides walk away with their flowers, Jennifer wants them to know each one was planted with purpose.

"I'm just grateful for such a sweet family to help be a like a huge part of our special day," Johnson said.

Jennifer hopes customers feel the intention behind each bloom.

"I just hope that they feel like, how much true, like, it seems silly, but how much love and intention went into giving this, this thing to you, or providing this thing, you know," Barnard said.

