GREAT FALLS — A summer rainstorm delivered nearly an inch of rainfall across parts of Central Montana this week, bringing a mix of outcomes for local farmers.

For ranchers and hay producers, the moisture couldn’t have come at a better time. After weeks of dry weather, the rain is helping "green up" pastures and encouraging fresh hay growth.

Montana farmers adjust to unseasonal summer rain

Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmers Union says, “Rain in the middle of July in Montana is a good thing. We always appreciate rain as farmers and ranchers.”

Many hay producers were able to plan ahead. With forecasts predicting rain, some farmers delayed cutting hay to prevent freshly cut crops from getting soaked in the field.

Schweitzer says, “Hay growers were kind of anticipating it, and probably quit cutting hay until this rain came through.”

But for other producers, especially those harvesting winter wheat and malting barley, rain during harvest can reduce crop quality, leading to potential financial losses.

Schweitzer explains, “It can bleach the grain and impact the falling numbers, which is what the grain trade uses to determine the quality of the wheat to pay the price.” However, Schweitzer added that with winter wheat prices already low, the financial damage this year might not be as severe as it could be in a stronger market.

Despite the challenges for grain growers, Schweitzer says any rain is welcome in Montana’s typically dry climate, saying, “It softens the grass, keeps it from being brittle, helps prevent fires, and adds moisture to our soil. When we live in a desert, it’s always a good thing.”

Farmers are now watching the weather closely, hoping for clearer skies to resume harvest while still soaking up the benefits of the storm.

